Apple announces best App Store apps and games of 2019 following private New York City event

Apple today announced its selection of best apps and games for 2019 after inviting developers and members of the press to a related special event in New York. The company follows the tradition of choosing apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV that stood out this year.

Apps of the year

This year, Spectre Camera from Lux Optics was named the best iPhone app. Spectre Camera was developed by the creators of the popular Halide camera app. It uses AI technology to capture professional photos with long exposure in a fast and straightforward way.

For the iPad, the first place went to the Flow app created by Moleskine. It’s an advanced drawing tool that offers various types of brushes for users to take notes or even make incredible drawings. Flow has customizable gestures and unique combinations of strokes and colors.

The best Mac app of 2019 chosen by Apple is Affinity Publisher from Serif Labs. Professionals well know the company for its advanced apps for image editing and illustration. With Affinity Publisher, they’ve introduced a new way to create amazing layouts for books, newspapers, magazines, posters, and more.

Apple also nominated The Explorers as the best 2019 app for Apple TV. The app is a fully collaborative digital catalog of nature’s images. Photographers or videographers can join the community to submit their work. All content can be admired by anyone on their iPhone, iPad, and even Apple TV.

Games of the year

Games are also an essential part of the App Store, and so they have their own category in the awards. Sky: Children of the Light, developed by thatgamecompany, is the best game of 2019 for iPhone. The journey game was featured at an Apple event as part of the Apple TV 4K demonstrations due to its amazing graphics.

Hyper Light Drifter from Abylight is the best 2019 game for iPad, according to Apple. The action-adventure RPG game has been awarded several times for its unique visual arts.

Among the games available on the Mac App Store, GRIS from Devolver was the one that won the first place on the list this year. The story of the game involves the journey of a girl lost in her own world, with a vast universe of puzzles created with detailed arts.

For Apple TV, the best game of 2019 is Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap, created by DotEmu. It’s a remake of the original game created in 1989 in which the main character, a half-human, half-lizard, faces a series of challenges in different scenarios. The graphics were made with bright colors that make the battles more intense.

Apple also chose the best game available on Apple Arcade, the company’s new subscription gaming platform. Sayonara Wild Hearts was the 2019 choice. Created by Annapurna Interactive, each level of the game takes place in a music clip in which the main character must run and face obstacles on the way to the end with a stunning soundtrack.

Trends of the year

In addition to the best apps and games of the year, Apple also made a list of others who did not win first place, but also made their mark on the iOS App Store.

The first list, “The Storyteller Within,” features apps that helped users tell stories, whether through text, photos, videos, podcasts, or drawings. Check out the apps below:

And for the “Blockbusters Reborn” list were selected some famous franchise games that were released for iOS. Check it out:

You can check out the full list of the best 2019 apps here.

What did you think of the list? Did you know all the apps? Share your opinion with us in the comments below.