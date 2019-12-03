OtterBox’s first Apple Watch case gets full launch after Apple Store exclusive [25% off deal]

After initially launching as an Apple Store exclusive, OtterBox has fully launched its first Apple Watch case, the Exo Edge and they’re eligible for the 25% off promotion the company is running.

The OtterBox Exo Edge Case is available for Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 for both 38/40mm and 42/44mm models.

Here’s how OtterBox describes its Apple Watch case:

Guard the guardian of your activities with EXO Edge for Apple Watch — the Apple Watch Series 4/5 protective case with a precision fit. Its solid bezel, sleek design, smooth bumper and snug feel all combine to ensure your display stays intact and free from cracks no matter what you put it through.

Keep in mind the Exo Edge doesn’t come with a band, so it is just the case you’re getting here. Exo is offered in black, pacific gloom grey, beet juice pink, and sandstone beige.

Exo Edge highlights:

Sleek design: compliments the lines of Apple Watch and allows full access to the crown and power button.

Easy to install: simply remove the Apple Watch bands and slide it around Apple Watch, replacing the Apple Watch bands after installation.

Normally selling for $29.95 direct from OtterBox, the Exo Edge Case for all Apple Watch models comes down to $22.46 with the current deal. However, not all colors are available in all sizes/models.

Interesting enough, Apple seems to have stock of the colors OtterBox doesn’t have itself and is selling them for an even more reasonable price at $20.

These could definitely make a neat stocking stuffer for the Apple Watch user(s) in your life.

