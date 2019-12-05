Today’s best deals include Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro from $600, a new all-time low on the latest Logitech MX Master, and more. Hit the jump for the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

11-inch iPad Pro drops to $600 today

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro from $600. While there are Wi-Fi models included here, you’ll find the best deals on high-end cellular configurations. Check out the entire sale on this landing page.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Logitech’s new MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse hits $75

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse for $75. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $100 at Amazon with today’s deal being the best price we’ve tracked and $5 less than our previous mention. The latest from Logitech continues the long line of stellar MX Master accessories, while the newest version delivers upgraded premium metal materials, a new magnetic scrolling mechanism, and various app-specific customizations. I have used this mouse every day since I reviewed it, and have zero complaints. Customization, premium feel, and build quality all make it the best mouse on the market today.

elago AirPods cases drop to new lows

A few weeks back elago introduced its latest AirPods accessory, the AW3 case. It’s now available at Amazon for $9. That’s down from the regular $13 price tag and a new all-time low price, besting our previous Black Friday mention. elago takes the classic vintage design of old Macintosh models and wraps your AirPods, providing a nostalgic look and enough protection to keep your earbuds safe. On the front, you’ll find that classic Apple hello script, and the base is squared off your case will sit upright.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PDP Mars Lightcon Lightgun revives an iconic gaming accessory [Video]

Sphero RVR Review: Learn to code with this nimble, customizable robot [Video]

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Review: My new go-to wireless gaming headset [Video]