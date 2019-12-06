9to5Mac Happy Hour 254: Apple award season, 16-inch MacBook Pro experience, no Lightning port iPhone future
iPhone 11 has a privacy concern, Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts a whole new wave of iPhone releases with major changes, Zac takes the Apple Watch Series 5’s always-on display for a half marathon, Zac and Benjamin talk more about the 16-inch MacBook Pro, and much more.
9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Apple responds to iPhone 11 Pro location sharing controversy, iOS update will add new toggle
- Kuo: Four new OLED iPhones in 2020, iPhone without Lightning port in 2021
- 16-inch MacBook Pro review — a great keyboard is just the start [Video]
- Peloton launches official Apple Watch app for viewing workout data
