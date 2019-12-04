Peloton launches official Apple Watch app for viewing workout data

Great news for Apple Watch users who workout with Peloton. There’s now a new way to use your Apple Watch while you exercise.

Peloton already worked with Apple Health on the iPhone and workouts could be tracked from the watch, but the new app gives more control and data during sessions.

Here’s how Peloton describes its new Apple Watch app:

Introducing the Peloton App for Apple Watch. Track your heart rate in all workouts and your pace and distance during indoor runs. These improved controls and metrics are easily accessible, so you’ll never have to slow down during a workout.

And more from the Peloton blog post:

Runners will especially benefit from the app with all-new pace and distance metrics that will be displayed both on your Watch and iPhone during indoor runs. What’s more, all of your workouts will benefit since your Watch will now act as a heart rate monitor, displaying your heart rate on both your Watch and iPhone. This way, you can see how hard you’re working as you move within zones. And since all of these metrics will be saved, after class you’ll be able to see detailed graphs to capture your efforts. The Peloton Watch App also makes it easy to glance at your metrics during class – or just see how much time is left in your workout. Plus, you can turn up the music by adjusting the Digital Crown.

The initial Peloton app for Apple Watch is light on features for now, focusing on presenting heart rate and indoor workout stats, but it’s a starting point for the workout system.

In the future, I would love to see the ability to access outdoor run guided sessions without the iPhone. Now that Peloton has a basic app for Apple Watch, bringing more advanced features from the iPhone app to the watch seems likely.

For more on Peloton including the Digital experience for iPhone and iPad, read my full review here.

