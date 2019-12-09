Many App Store and iTunes customers no longer receiving email receipts for purchases

An odd annoyance has emerged among many App Store and iTunes users. Over the last several weeks, many Apple customers have reported that they are no longer receiving email receipts for purchases they made via the App Store or iTunes.

Apple has regularly sent email receipts for all digital purchases made in the App Store and iTunes, but that seems to have changed at some point recently. It seems likely that this is a bug rather than a purposeful feature change, though.

A growing thread on Apple’s support website indicates that this problem has become rather widespread. Here’s what one user writes:

It started on or about November 1st, 2019. The receipt emails stopped coming for my iTunes purchases; iBooks, iCloud storage, apps, movies, TV shows, etc., from Apple. Of course I get my notice from my credit card (AmEx) that a charge has been posted by iTunes. The last email receipt I received from Apple iTunes was Oct 30th.

The key here is that users are still being charged, they just aren’t receiving receipts for those charges. This can be rather confusing, especially when many users have multiple monthly subscriptions.

Personally, I stopped receiving email receipts for App Store purchases and subscriptions towards the end of October. For instance, I received receipts in October for my Apple Arcade and Apple Music subscriptions, but I did not receive those receipts in November. I also didn’t receive receipts for serval app and in-app purchases throughout November. I hadn’t realized this until a 9to5Mac reader pointed the problem out to us this afternoon.

If you need an email receipt for your App Store and iTunes purchases, such as for tax purposes, there is a workaround. You can request that Apple “resend” the receipt via the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the Settings app. Tap your name, then tap iTunes & App Store. Tap your Apple ID, then tap View Apple ID. You might be asked to sign in. Scroll to Purchase History and tap it. Find the item, then tap Total Billed. To send yourself a new email receipt, tap Resend. You can’t send a receipt for a free item.

Are you experiencing this problem? If so, when did it start? Let us know down in the comments.

