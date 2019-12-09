B&H launches a Green Monday Apple sale, plus a new 1-day Anker Gold Box at Amazon is filled with Mac accessories. Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ is also discounted today by $100. Head below for all the best deals in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

B&H Green Monday Apple sale

B&H has kicked off its annual Green Monday sale with some of this year’s best prices on Apple products. Free shipping is available for all. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is discounted by as much as $250, with the upgraded 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB model going for $2,349. Check out our hands-on review for more. Another standout is B&H’s discount on the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac, you can grab the 3.7GHz/8GB/2TB Fusion model for $1,999. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Anker Gold Box has all your charging needs covered

Anker’s Gold Box at Amazon has up to 40% off various smartphone charging accessories and more. One of our top picks includes a 2-pack of Qi chargers for $28, which is down from the regular $35 price tag. You can also save on batteries, power strips, and more.

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 $100 off

Best Buy is taking $100 off Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ Cellular models. Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger watch face than its predecessors and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone. Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for various styles from $5. This is a great way to skip the pricier first-party options from Apple and leverage your savings from today even further.

UE WONDERBOOM 2 offers a waterproof design at $70

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 in various colors for $70. As a comparison, it typically sells for $100 with today’s deal delivering a new Amazon all-time low. The WONDERBOOM 2 delivers 360-degree sound and up to 13-hours of playback on a single charge. This is a great gift to put under the tree this holiday season, with the knowledge that when warm weather rolls around, the IP67 waterproof build will be a great fit for summer. You can also grab two speakers and pair them for stereo sound. A few months back we called it the “best speaker of the year” in our hands-on review.

Timbuk2’s launches 40% off sitewide sale

Timbuk2 is currently offering 40% off select styles. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Commute easily with your 15-inch MacBook by using the Authority Laptop Backpack. Originally priced at $149, however during the sale you can find it for just $83. This backpack has reflective detailing to keep you visible in low light and it has padded shoulder straps for added comfort. It also comes in two color options and has multiple pockets for organization. Shop the rest of our top picks from Timbuk2 right here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

