Today at Apple offers holiday-themed family sessions through January 2

New Today at Apple sessions celebrating the holiday season aim to offer activities the whole family can enjoy. From December 9 through January 2, Apple Stores around the world are featuring a collection called “Family Fun for the Holidays.”

Check the Today at Apple website or the newly updated Apple Store app to see when sessions are available at your local store. Apple says kids can direct a festive photoshoot, create a fun song, and make holiday emoji and cards using iPhone and iPad. The four sessions are based on existing Today at Apple curriculum with a festive twist:

When you arrive for your session, show a store employee the new Today at Apple session pass now available in the Wallet app to quickly check in. You’ll get an email with a link to the pass after signing up.

If you visit a store with young children before December 15, you’ll also have the opportunity to join one of the remaining Code With Apple sessions, which teach the fundamentals of programming with Swift. Select flagship locations offer a fun Pre-Coding Lab with the Helpsters.

If you’re still in need of a little cheer, Today at Apple has a Celebrate the Holidays Apple Music playlist for you to enjoy.

If you attend a great Today at Apple session, we’d love to see and share your photos. Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.