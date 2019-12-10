Black Friday pricing returns on 10.2-inch iPad and iPad Pro, plus HomePod drops to $200 once again. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score various iPads at Black Friday prices

Target is offering Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32 GB for $250, while REDCard members save an additional 5%, making it $237. It’s also available in 128 GB at Target for $330 or $313 for REDCard. Normally $329 or $429 depending on your storage choice, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time, outside of a drop to $230 on Black Friday in November. Apple’s latest iPad offers the Smart Connector and Apple Pencil support, making it a great option for students and professionals alike.

Amazon is bringing back one of this holiday season’s most popular deals, taking $199 off various iPad Pro models. Both 11- and 12.9-inch listings are being discounted, returning some of the best prices this year. Best Buy is also matching, with smaller price drops on the entry-level models.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

HomePod returns to $200

Best Buy is offering Apple’s HomePod for $200. This is $100 off its regular rate and a match for this past Black Friday’s pricing. However, we did see it drop to $188 about a week ago, though that was in open-box condition. If you’re wanting one of the highest-quality smart speakers for your home, this is it. With AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Siri support, HomePod is the perfect center of any Apple-focused household. I recently switched from Sonos to HomePod and have really enjoyed heightened reliability in audio, higher-quality music, and especially smart home control.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

