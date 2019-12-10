Versatile Insta360 GO action camera lands at Apple Stores in exclusive bundle

One of the latest products to land at Apple Stores is the Insta360 GO action camera that’s easy to hold, wear, or mount to capture great footage. The Insta360 GO comes in a new Apple-exclusive bundle that includes a selfie-stick, ring grip, and carry case alongside a pendant mount, pivot mount, sticky base, and more.

Insta360 calls its GO the “world’s smallest stabilized cam, weighing in at just 18.3 grams (0.65 ounces).” Apple has previously sold the standard Insta360 GO camera at $200. But the new Apple-exclusive bundle features more accessories and is priced at $230.

Insta360 GO Apple-bundle extras:

Easy Grip: Don’t call it a selfie stick! All right, fine, it’s kind of like a selfie stick. The Easy Grip is a great way to get some extra extension in your shots to get that perfect angle of your next dog walk, run or ride.

Don’t call it a selfie stick! All right, fine, it’s kind of like a selfie stick. The Easy Grip is a great way to get some extra extension in your shots to get that perfect angle of your next dog walk, run or ride. Ring Grip: Wear GO on your finger like a ring. Great for filming people’s reactions when you give them the “Talk to the hand” gesture and… wait for it… selfies! Or even shooting yourself throwing a ball or punch.

Wear GO on your finger like a ring. Great for filming people’s reactions when you give them the “Talk to the hand” gesture and… wait for it… selfies! Or even shooting yourself throwing a ball or punch. Carry Case: With great accessories comes great responsibility. That’s why Apple Bundle buyers will get a stylish Carry Case to stow all of their gear.

The Insta360 GO features impressive stabilization, AI-powered auto-editing, timelapse and slo-mo shooting, as well as neat video effects like barrel roll and “GO footage gets an automatic boost to look more natural, bright and vibrant” with the Color Plus feature that was recently released.

Even more convenient, the camera directly connects to your iPhone or iPad with a Lightning connector built into the Insta360 GO charging case for to easily upload footage.

In the standard video mode, the Insta360 GO shoots 2720×2720 at 25fps and exports to the app 1080 at 25fps. The battery allows shooting video for up to 60 minutes.

Additional accessories included:

Magnet Pendant for wearing GO on the front of your shirt

Pivot Stand for mounting GO to flat surfaces

Sticky Base for sticking GO to any surface

Easy Clip for clipping GO onto a hat or headband

Charge Case for easy on-the-fly charging and footage transfer

The exclusive new bundle is available now at Apple Stores around the world and Apple.com. You can find slightly different Insta360 GO bundles on Amazon and the company’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: