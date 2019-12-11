Save big on Macs, iPad Pro, and iPhones in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll find all of our top picks and more down below.

B&H launches Apple sale with up to $450 off

B&H has launched a new Apple sale this morning with up to $450 off MacBooks, iMacs, and Mac mini models. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,549. That’s down $250 from the regular going rate and a match of our Black Friday mention. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac sports a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Check out the entire sale here.

Save at least $380 on Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro in certified refurbished condition from $770. Capacities start at 256GB with both Wi-Fi and Cellular models available. Apple charges at least $979 for refurb listings, by comparison, and you’re saving $380 or more from the regular new condition price.

iPhone XS 64GB drops to $650 for a limited time

Best Buy offers Apple’s iPhone XS 64GB for $650. Activation fees may apply, but you have the choice to do so today or later. As a comparison, iPhone XS with 64GB of storage regularly goes for $900. Today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention on Black Friday.

