Stacktrace Podcast 066: “Mac Pro: Enthusiast Edition”

Mac Pro Day has finally arrived, but John and Rambo have somewhat mixed feelings about it. Also, a big segment on writing high-performance code, a deep dive into iOS splash screens, and much more.
Links
- ngrok
- MKBHD’s Mac Pro video
- iJustine’s Mac Pro unboxing video
- NetNewsWire
- Rambo’s article about iOS splash screens
- Swift by Sundell episode with Brent Simmons
- ChuChu Rocket! Universe
- 1Password
