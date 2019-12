Stacktrace Podcast 066: “Mac Pro: Enthusiast Edition”

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter Facebook , and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories how-tos , and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Mac Pro Day has finally arrived, but John and Rambo have somewhat mixed feelings about it. Also, a big segment on writing high-performance code, a deep dive into iOS splash screens, and much more.

Sponsored by Hyper: Get 25% off sitewide at Hyper with our exclusive promo code HOLIDAY25 for a limited time.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/kmyEIUPqrl_StacktraceEp66.mp3

Links