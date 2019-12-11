Stacktrace Podcast 066: “Mac Pro: Enthusiast Edition”

Mac Pro Day has finally arrived, but John and Rambo have somewhat mixed feelings about it. Also, a big segment on writing high-performance code, a deep dive into iOS splash screens, and much more.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/stacktrace/kmyEIUPqrl_StacktraceEp66.mp3

Links