I reviewed Woolnut’s previous-generation MacBook Pro Sleeve last year and concluded that it was at least as good as the official Apple one – better in a couple of ways – for half the price. The latest version, the MacBook Pro leather Folio, improves on the protection via a two-sided zip closure but costs more…

NordVPN

The original sleeves are now a bit cheaper:

13-inch MacBook Pro/Air Sleeve: €72.50 ($81)

15-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve: €82.50 ($92)

16-inch MacBook Pro Sleeve: €90 ($100)

While the new Folios are a bit more expensive:

13-inch MacBook Pro/Air Folio: €112.50 ($126)

15-inch MacBook Pro Folio: €122.50 ($137)

16-inch MacBook Pro Folio: €130 ($145)

Look & feel

Much is unchanged. The aniline-dyed full-grain leather exterior still looks great, though there is now a green option in addition to the black and cognac colors. I’d say its somewhere close to British Racing Green. The cognac remains my favorite, however.

The overall design is still very simple, with just a discreetly-embossed logo and name. The stitching still looks great. You can still see the wool felt lining on two sides, while there’s now a high-end zip on the other two sides. For zip aficionados, it’s a YKK Excella, which the company describes as its ‘highest grade metal zipper with fully polished elements.’ A protective strip of leather protects the MacBook from direct contact with the zip.

Inside, there’s now a couple of slots, one for a few business cards or a couple of credit cards, the other a size that would accommodate a passport and boarding pass or similar. The company says you can also fit any iPhone in the larger slot, which could be a good option for passing through airport security.

As with the original, the Folio feels lovely. Buttery-soft leather, with the wool felt providing protection from scratches and a little extra cushioning.

The zip slides smoothly when both opening and closing, and by opening on two sides it’s easier than the sleeve to slip the MacBook in or out.

In use

The Folio is, like the original sleeve, comfortable to carry, lacking the hard edge of the official Apple sleeve.

It adds very slightly more bulk than the sleeve, but still fits into all the same laptop slots in my bag, including the tightest one, so this is unlikely to be an issue for anyone upgrading. However, not knowing I’d be getting the 16-inch MacBook Pro at the time these arrived, I haven’t been able to see how that size compares.

You can charge the MacBook while inside the case simply by leaving the zip partially undone, another drawback of Apple’s sleeve, whose horizontal access doesn’t allow in-sleeve charging.

Conclusions

Even with the price premium over the plain sleeves, the Woolnut MacBook Pro leather Folio is still excellent value, offering better protection, comfort, and practicality than the official Apple leather sleeve. You will need to allow for shipping from Sweden, but it still comes in very comfortably below Apple’s pricing.

The original zipless sleeves are still available, as are ones for the current-generation iPad Pro models, in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes.

The Woolnut MacBook Pro leather Folio is available from the company’s website for the current-gen 13-, 15- and 16-inch models. The 13-inch version also fits the current MacBook Air. Prices range from €112.50 to €130.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: