Philips Hue catalog leaks new smart outdoor lighting products coming in 2020

The Philips Hue brand has established itself as a frontrunner in the world of HomeKit smart lighting. And it looks to be continuing to push the envelope in 2020 with a new lineup of outdoor products, thanks to leaked product catalog found by Hueblog.de.

These new light solutions will likely be officially announced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January. But thanks to Hueblog, we can get an early sneak peek.

The new items are all color and ambience models, but they are more sophisticated integrated outdoor light fixtures than the usual multi-color smart bulbs.

The new products include a new XL version of the Philips Hue Lily, a garden spotlight. The XL translates into a much brighter bulb up to 1200 lumens. Philips is also readying a new addition to its Impress line of lights with a box wall-light that is apparently launching in Spring 2020.

There’s also a new ‘Hue Nyro’ SKU which is a rectangular lamp that has an unusually modern boxy design, available as a path or wall lamp. There’s a new circular wall light in the form of the ‘Hue Daylo’ and a hang-down ‘Hue Attract’ wall lamp.

Finally, the new Philips Hue Appear and Philips Hue Resonate offer theatric conical and box spotlight lighting onto walls. The units include lamps on the top and bottom, to throw light up and down a feature wall for example. They provide 1000-1200 lumens of maximum brightness.

Whilst it seems like most of these products will be launching in the spring, pricing information was not available in the leaked documents. Expect to see more details about these new Hue items at CES next month.