Tim Cook visits San Jose State University to talk about Apple’s work with the Malala Fund, more

Following his busy trip throughout Asia last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook was back in the United States today. This evening, Cook paid a visit to San Jose State University to join SJSU president Mary Papazian and Malala Yousafzai for discussion about Apple’s partnership with the Malala Fund and more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

In 2018, Apple announced a partnership with the Malala Fund, which aims to provide secondary education to girls who would otherwise be unable to attend school. In a tweet this evening, Cook again touted Apple’s work with the Malala Fund, saying that they are working to help 130 million girls get a “safe, quality education.”

Speaking at the event today, Cook reiterated Apple’s commitment to spreading coding skills. “We’ve tried to focus on teaching coding skills to everyone. Everyone should learn to code before they graduate,” Cook said (via The Spartan Daily).

“Education is embedded in Apple’s DNA,” the Apple CEO added (via NBC Bay Area). “It is the great equalizer. If you fix that, you fix a lot of other struggles.”

Apple has helped the Malala Fund keep up with the changing world of technology through both funding and guidance. Yousafzai explained today:

“Technology is changing at a very fast pace, we need to change our education for that. We have taken it for granted that education isn’t possible in some places like refugee camps, but technology can change that. Apple has helped to expand and help our vision grow.”

“If you focus on girls in the family, then the benefit to everyone is exponential,” Cook added. He also emphasized the importance of collaboration. “The earlier you introduce collaboration into the classroom and the teacher becomes the coach and tech is used as a tool, not a means to itself, I see great results in boys and girls,” he said.

Read more about Apple’s work with the Malala Fund here.

.@Malala is an unparalleled champion for access to education — a basic human right. Apple is proud to continue our partnership with the @MalalaFund to help 130 million girls get a safe, quality education. Thank you @PrezPapazian and the @SJSU community for hosting us today! pic.twitter.com/rAfMCH8U34 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2019

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: