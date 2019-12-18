Limited-time iPhone deals start at $170 fully unlocked, plus Amazon’s Gold Box offers Mac accessories, and iPad Air returns to $400. You can find all that and more in the latest edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break down below.

Woot’s refurb iPhone deals include recent models

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $170. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $500 or the larger XS Max starting at $550. Both are at least $100 less than our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Both devices offer a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7 MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase. Check out the entire sale here.

Mac accessories abound at Amazon today

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Mac/PC and gaming accessories. Starting from just below $25, everything in the sale ships free. Today’s sale includes a number of Mac accessories and game-streaming gear including Blue Yeti microphones as well as Razer’s Seiren Emote mic and more. You’ll also find some great prices on popular Audio-Technica recording gear as well as its ATH-series headphones starting from just $34.50. All that plus even more accessories for your Mac and gaming setups can be found in our coverage at 9to5Toys.

Latest iPad Air returns to $400

Best Buy is currently taking $99 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air, dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 64 GB model down to $400. That’s a match of our previous mention that sold out quickly earlier this month, and the best we’ve seen since Cyber Monday. Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8 MP, and 7 MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All are powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. iPad Air beautifully bridges the gap between affordability and a larger display.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

