Tuesday’s best deals include elago’s iPod-themed AirPods Case for $9, August HomeKit Smart Lock Pro at 25% off, and a Sonos One SL bundle. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

elago’s iPod-themed AirPods Case is $9

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its AW6 AirPods Case for $9. Typically fetching $12, like you’ll find direct from elago, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new Amazon low. elago’s AW6 aims to bring the classic iPod design to your everyday carry in the form of a protective case for your AirPods. Compatible with both iterations of Apple’s standard earbuds, there’s an LED indicator cutout for models equipped with Qi charging capabilities. Also included with the case is a carabiner, allowing you to conveniently clip your AirPods to a backpack and more for quick access. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Save 25% on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro

Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect in both colors for $150. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Down from $200, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention from back on Black Friday. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth. But with the included Connect adapter, you’ll be able to control the smart lock over Wi-Fi as well. That adds Alexa and Assistant control into the mix, as well as remote access and integration with a variety of other smart home platforms.

Get two Sonos One SL speakers + $20 gift card for $298

Amazon offers a two-pack of Sonos One SL Speakers with a $20 gift card for $298. As a comparison, there’s $378 worth of value here, as each speaker typically sells for $179 in addition to the Amazon credit bundled for the holidays. Those looking to dive into a multi-room audio setup will want to consider this Sonos bundle, which includes AirPlay 2 support and access to all of the most popular streaming music services out there. The SL model ditches built-in microphones, saving you a bit of cash and adding peace of mind from a security perspective. Pair two together and easily create a stereo setup.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60 W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

