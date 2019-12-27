Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low at $99 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus Twelve South’s BookBook V2 MacBook Case hits $32, and Apple’s AirPods Wireless Charging Case is $46. You’ll find all that and more down below.

Apple Pencil 2 falls to new all-time low

Amazon currently offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $99. Normally selling for $129, today’s offer is good for an over 23% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. Redesigned for the latest iPad Pro, the second-generation Apple Pencil improves on the original model with wireless charging, magnetic attachment, and a refreshed form-factor. Whether you’re looking to take notes, try your hand at crafting some digital art, or just want the precision of a stylus, Apple Pencil is a must-have for elevating your iPad experience.

Twelve South BookBook V2 hits $32

Amazon offers the Twelve South BookBook V2 for 13-inch MacBook at $32. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 64% discount, beats the lowest we’ve seen prior by $18, and is down to a new Amazon all-time low. With room for an up to 13-inch MacBook, Twelve South’s BookBook is made from hand-crafted genuine leather that “creates a sophisticated carrying case.” On the exterior, you’ll find two hardback book covers and a rigid spine for added protection as well as impact absorption. On top of a plush interior padding, there’s also a hidden pocket for storing documents and the like.

Snag Apple’s AirPods Wireless Charging Case for $46

Amazon is offering the Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods for $46. Regularly $79, today’s deal is 40% off and and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $18. If you’re like me, that means you are still rocking first-generation AirPods. This case from Apple lets you upgrade existing AirPods to wireless charging. This means you’ll be able to drop it on a Qi pad for extremely simple charging. Another perk is that you’ll likely extend battery life currently found in your existing case, making this deal a hard one to pass up.

Up to $30 off best-selling USB-C hubs + 25% off the rest

HYPER is doing a holiday flash sale with up to $30 off their best-selling USB-C hubs. For everything else at HyperShop.com, use DEC25 coupon code to get 25% off HYPER’s award-winning USB-C hubs, wireless chargers, battery packs, cables, and more.

15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a 5-port travel dock with up to 60 W of power passthrough capability and small enough to fit in your pocket. It includes 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C port with power passthrough, an SD card reader, and HMDI 2.0 with support for 4K displays. Get 15% off OWC’s 5-port USB-C Travel Dock from $28 (automatically applied at checkout).

