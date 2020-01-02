Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple restores Imagination GPU chip agreement after public dispute and employee poaching
- (RED) Apple Watch found in Apple database, could arrive next spring
- 9to5Mac Watch Time episode 12: Gregory McFadden on losing 100 pounds with Apple Watch
- Apps for a new you in 2020
