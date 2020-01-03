Siri Shortcuts coming to Intellithings RoomMe Bluetooth-based occupancy sensors

Intellithings has an upcoming update for its occupancy sensor that offers personalized smart home automation. Ahead of CES, the company has announced that Siri Shortcuts are coming to its RoomMe Bluetooth-based sensor.

Intellithings shared the news in a press release today:

Intellithings™, the Israeli startup responsible for RoomMe, the first smart home True Occupancy Automation system based on patented presence sensing technology, today announces expanded RoomMe functionality that adds voice assistant support across Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri, Samsung smartwatch support, and compatibility with two new smart home hubs, the Logitech Harmony and Insteon hub.

While it’s not getting full HomeKit support, RoomMe will gain support for Siri and Siri Shortcuts via an update before the end of March.

Here’s how Intellithings compares its approach to more traditional motion or occupancy sensors:

RoomMe leverages patented Presence Sensing Technology (PST) to make the personalized smart home experience a reality. Rather than rely on basic motion events, RoomMe leverages the unique Bluetooth signature of a user’s smartphone or select smartwatch models to identify who that user is, which room they are in, and automatically adjust settings such as entertainment, temperature, lighting, and more to that specific user’s preferences. RoomMe elevates the smart home experience and provides a hands-free, voice-free path to trigger and control connected smart home devices and systems.

RoomMe sensors sell for $69 from Intellithings’ website or Amazon.

Motion/room sensors from Philips Hue and Eve are popular options for about $30 less that feature full HomeKit support.

Learn more about RoomMe in the full press release below:

