Indie Apple Watch developer donating all proceeds to help battle the Australian bushfires

- Jan. 4th 2020 6:38 am PT

0
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

The developer behind widely popular Apple Watch applications like Chirp, Nano for Reddit, and MiniWiki is giving 100% of the proceeds from this weekend’s sales to help combat the widespread bushfires in Australia.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

Developer Will Bishop lives in Australia and knows first-hand how bad the Australian fires have gotten. According to The New York Times, Australian bushfires have resulted in 23 deaths and destroyed 1,300 homes so far. That’s in addition to countless animals and the tens of thousands of acres of national park and forest land that has burned.

Will develops three popular and powerful Apple Watch apps: Chirp for accessing Twitter on your Apple Watch, Nano for browsing Reddit from your Apple Watch, and MiniWiki for Wikipedia access from your Apple Watch. All three of these applications feature a “pay-what-you-want” system for their “Pro” tier.

Will has committed to donating 100% of the proceeds from those “Pro” upgrades to the rural fire services in South Australia, New South Wales, and Victoria. All proceeds from yesterday (Friday) through Sunday will be donated. This means that if you upgrade to the “Pro” version of these applications, the amount you chose to pay will go directly to help fight the Australian bushfires and associated relief efforts.

And, if you’ve already bought the Pro version in any of Will’s applications, each of them also has an in-app tipping jar where you can contribute however much you want to the cause.

You can download Will’s apps on the App Store at the links below:

Will’s apps for the Apple Watch are some of the best around, and if you’ve been holding out on upgrading to the “Pro” versions, there’s no better time to do it.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.