Ricky Gervais praised ‘The Morning Show’ in front of Tim Cook … then roasted Apple’s ‘sweatshops in China’

Tonight marks the 77th Golden Globe Awards, and Apple TV+ had three nominations heading into the night. Apple CEO Tim Cook is in attendance at the event in Beverly Hills, California, which is being hosted by comedian Ricky Gervais.

After praising the Apple TV+ original “The Morning Show,” Gervais had some pointed remarks about Apple’s manufacturing facilities in China, Amazon, and more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

During tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, Gervais praised “The Morning Show” as “a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing.” The camera panned to a smiling Tim Cook in the audience, but Gervais’ comments took a sharp turn:

Apple rolled into the TV game with a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China. So, you say you’re woke, but the companies you work for, unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you’d call your agent, wouldn’t you? If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re not in a position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real-world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and fu*k off.

Gervais’ comments are targeted not only at companies like Apple and Amazon, but also for the actors and actresses who star in the original content offered on each company’s respective streaming service. The remarks are even more pointed given the fact that Tim Cook is sitting alongside those Hollywood stars in the audience.

In case you’re wondering how Apple TV+ is faring at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards, “The Morning Show” was beat out by “Succession” for best television series drama. Both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are nominated for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama,” but that award has not been announced yet.

Ricky Gervais: "…You say you're woke but the companies you work for…Apple, Amazon, Disney…if ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you. If you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech…" pic.twitter.com/rVRIng2JAH — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 6, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: