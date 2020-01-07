Philips Hue expands outdoor options with wall-mounted bi-directional ‘Appear’ fixture and spot, path lights

Signify’s Philips Hue outdoor light lineup is growing with a new wall-mounted fixture and new low-voltage spot and path lights. The latest HomeKit-supported products give customers even more options for personalized outdoor lighting.

Signify shared the news at CES today:

Bringing your outdoor space to life and setting the mood for any occasion has never been easier. With these new products, you can personalize your front or backyard with 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light.

First up is the new Appear wall-mounted fixture that offers light both up and down in a directed triangle.

For the new low-voltage options, there is the Lily XL spotlight that offers greater light output than the existing Lily spotlight.

And the Philips Hue Econic lineup now includes a low-voltage pedestal light, ideal for sidewalks and paths.

Lastly, a new 100 W outdoor power supply unit and 2.5-meter extension cable round out the announcements of new Philips Hue products.

Philips Hue Appear and Lily XL spotlight will be priced at $139.99 with the low-voltage Philips Hue Econic going for $129.99.

All of the new Philips Hue products will be released in mid-March this spring.

“With our latest additions to the Philips Hue outdoor collection, we are offering consumers endless possibilities to create unique and personalized light effects that enhance their home’s curb appeal and set the right mood for every occasion,” said Jasper Vervoort, business leader, home systems & luminaires, Philips Hue at Signify. “This way, they can enjoy their moments at home to the fullest, while having an inviting and safe environment for themselves, the members of their household, and others.”

Check out more Philips Hue products on its website and Amazon storefront.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: