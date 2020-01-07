Satechi launches Trio Wireless Charging Pad with room for iPhone, AirPods Pro, and versatile Apple Watch puck

Satechi has launched its latest Apple accessory at CES today, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad. The new multi-device wireless charger has an integrated two-position Apple Watch charger and room for iPhone and AirPods or AirPods Pro. The company is also offering a launch promotion giving customers $20 off the new release.

Satechi made the Trio Wireless Charging Pad available today and gave more details in a press release.

The new wireless charger can simultaneously charge AirPods with a wireless charging case or AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and iPhone 8 or later. It can charge through cases up to 5mm thick.

It has a slim and sharp space gray and black design and uses USB-C along with an included 24W power adapter (3.3-foot cable included as well).

The integrated Apple Watch charger features the option to use it in a stand position to take advantage of Night Stand mode or to lay it flat to charge. The spot for charging AirPods or AirPods Pro has a dedicated contoured shape that works for either case.

The Trio Wireless Charging Pad also includes foreign object detection along with temperature protection that will cut power to the charger if needed to keep your Apple devices safe.

The Trio Wireless Charger is priced at $119.99 and is available now direct from Satechi as well as its Amazon storefront.

Along with CES and the launch of the Trio Wireless Charging Pad, Satechi is running a $20 off promotion with the code “STCES2020” at checkout.

