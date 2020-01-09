Today’s best deals include Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases on sale from $24, plus up to $70 off Apple Watch Series 5, and $20 off Milanese Loop bands. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS cases are on sale

Amazon is bringing back one of this fall’s most popular sales, discounting nearly every official Apple iPhone 11 and XS/Max case from $24. Nearly every listing is marked down with fresh drops on various colors, so be sure to look through to find your desired color.

Apple Watch Series 5 up to $70 off across various styles

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 for up to $70 off high-end GPS + Cellular models. Entry-level GPS configurations are up to $30 off. Browse through the entire selection to see everything on sale. Today’s deal matches our post-holiday mention and retailers like Best Buy are charging full price on most models, with a select few discounted by $15. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Make sure to put your savings toward good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Save nearly $20 on Apple’s Milanese Loop Band

Amazon is offering the Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band in select sizes and colors for $80. This is down 20% from its new lower price and is the best that we’ve tracked. For comparison, our last mention was $85. The Milanese Loop band is my daily wear with my Apple Watch Series 4. It looks elegant, functions great, and always offers a tight fit. I get compliments on it everywhere I go. Plus, if you have a Stainless Steel Apple Watch, the gold (or other colors) match it perfectly.

