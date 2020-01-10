Today’s best deals include the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $90, Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale, and a G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Drive. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Add Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock to your EDC

Amazon offers the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $90. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats the Black Friday price cut by $1, and is one of the best we’ve tracked since October, when it was $5 less. Perfect for adding some missing I/O back to your MacBook, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini brings Gigabit Ethernet and USB-A, as well as DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. It rocks a bus-powered design, making it a notable option for using while traveling. For a more hands-on look, be sure to check out our review.

Apple’s $5 weekend movie sale

As we roll into the weekend, Apple is introducing a new $5 movie sale with both 4K and HD titles heavily discounted. You’d expect to pay at least $10 and upwards of $20 across the board here, with a return to all-time low pricing on most deals. Each title will become a permanent part of your library. Find all of our top picks here.

G-Technology’s 5TB ArmorATD Drive is MacBook-ready

Amazon offers the G-Technology 5TB ArmorATD External USB-C Rugged Hard Drive for $130. Typically selling for $180, today’s price cut is good for a $50 discount, is $20 under the lowest we’ve seen prior, and a new Amazon low. Protected by a rugged, all-terrain enclosure, G-Technology’s AmorATD drive can withstand up to 1,000 pounds of pressure and drops of up to 3.3 feet. So whether you’re just looking for added peace of mind for one’s everyday carry, or you hope to bring it on remote photography expeditions, G-Technology’s drive is a well-suited option. There’s also notably USB-C connectivity, which allows for up to 140 MB/s transfer speeds. Check out our hands-on review for more.

