The third generation of the Bang & Olufsen E8 true in-ear wireless headphones have been announced, more than doubling the battery-life from 16 hours to 35 hours…

Boasting up to 35 hours of playtime, Bang & Olufsen is optimizing battery life in Beoplay E8 by 119 percent compared to the previous model. The earphones have up to seven hours of continuous playtime and four full charges built into the premium leather wireless charging case. This means that many users can go up to several weeks before charging the case, which is done in two hours.

In addition, both size and weight have been reduced.

Bang & Olufsen engineers have used 3D-modelling and consumer testing to make sure that the Beoplay E8 fits a larger variety of ear shapes and sizes. The size of each earphone has been reduced by 17 percent, weighing only 5.8 grams per piece, and the more compact size and optimized design allows Beoplay E8 to fit smaller ears and is even more comfortable and natural to wear.

Finally, there are now four microphones in place instead of two, for better performance on phone calls and improved transparency mode.

The Bang & Olufsen E8 is a significantly pricier option than AirPods, at $390, but should offer notably better sound quality as well as a more compact form factor and a stylish leather wireless charging case.

Building on 94 years of sound engineering excellence, Bang & Olufsen engineers have optimized the sound performance by implementing a new bass port that lets air flow in and out of the acoustic chamber. This allows the drivers inside Beoplay E8 to move more freely and produce a greater and more precise bass output. Users can also download Beoplay App to tweak the sound through the ToneTouch visual equalizer: drag around the dot between four areas to seamlessly change the audio experience accordingly, pitch to change the soundscape or use the presets to make quick adjustments […] With the latest technology, including Bluetooth 5.1, Beoplay E8 offers a fast setup and a flawless user experience, whilst the battery consumption is kept at a minimum. ACC and aptX codecs ensure pure and clear wireless sound in iOS and Android devices.

We’ll be bringing you a review as soon as they are available, with the launch date set for February 14.

If you can live with the 16-hour battery life, the previous generation is now available at close to a $100 savings.

