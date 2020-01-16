Save $200 on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Cellular 128 GB in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with the Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection at $190, iPhone 7 pre-paid at $199. Head below for all that and more.

Apple prev-gen. cellular 9.7-inch iPad 128 GB

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular 128 GB for $349 in Space Gray. Typically selling for $549 at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $50 under the all-time low there, and one of the best we’ve seen to date. While it’s not the latest and greatest, Apple’s previous-generation 9.7-inch iPad features an A10 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8 MP camera. Throw in the cellular capabilities, and you’ll be able to get work done or consume content on the go with ease. Luckily, you’ll be able to count on up to 10 hours of battery life per charge, which will keep you from having to plug in throughout the day. Plus, it works with Apple Pencil as well.

Beats Studio3 Skyline Collection wireless headphones see rare drop

Best Buy offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones Sky Collection in various colors for $190. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $350 for these over-ears. We’ve seen them come down a bit since Black Friday to $250, and today’s deal is a $10 discount from our previous mention. We rarely see the Skyline Collection go on sale, making this offer particularly notable. Beats Studio3 offers up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge alongside an “an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit.” You’ll also find active noise cancellation here, making Beats Studio3 a solid option for long flights or noisy environments where a little extra quiet goes a long way. It includes Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing.

iPhone 7 32 GB at Walmart on Straight Talk for $199

Walmart is offering the Straight Talk iPhone 7 32 GB for $199. For comparison, Apple charged $649 at launch for this device, and Best Buy currently has it for around $250. This is one of the best new-condition prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The iPhone 7 packs a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12 MP camera, and the ability to record in 4K. Sporting an A10 Fusion processor, it’s ready to go toe-to-toe with some of the latest mobile games. Plus, the iPhone 7 was Apple’s first foray into water resistance, making this phone more durable than previous models.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Focal Arche Headphone Amp/DAC Review: Premium sound for Hi-Fi headphones [Video]

Drop Panda Headphones Review: Best wireless option for audiophiles? [Video]

Behind the scenes at CES 2020: Hands-on with the best tech from Vegas [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: