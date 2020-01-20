NapBot Apple Watch sleep tracker adds iPhone-free app, new complications, awake trends, more

Apple Watch sleep tracking app NapBot is out today with a big update that brings some handy new features including background tracking so it can work without iPhone, daily notifications, support for all complication types, redesigned Siri watch face card, trend for awake minutes, and more.

NapBot is an automatic sleep tracker that works with Apple Watch and iPhone to offer helpful insight about your sleep patterns. In addition to sleep analysis and organizing the data into a sleep history, NapBot offers environmental sound exposure tracking, gives heart rate summaries, and more.

Now with the latest software update, NapBot is gaining even more valuable features. Version 1.3.2 that’s available now brings daily notifications for tracked sleep, Apple Watch support for all complication types, a today widget, redesigned Siri watch face card, a new awake minutes trend, and background tracking for Apple Watch.

Notably, the latter update means NapBot works as an iPhone-free app for sleep tracking.

If you’re new to NapBot, there’s a free 7-day trial with the PRO version to unlock all features running $1/month or $10/year.

Full release notes:

We have a pretty huge update this time, I hope you will love it! * New awake minutes trend for PRO users * Daily notifications for tracked sleep * Today widget * Support for all types of complications * Redesigned Siri Watchface card * Background tracking for the Watch app * Various bug fixes

