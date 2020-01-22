Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case have dropped to $160 in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus $300 off 16-inch MacBook Pro, and JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver is $380. You’ll find all that and more down below.

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Amazon is offering the second-generation Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $160. That’s $39 off the typical rate there, and is within $5 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. When it comes to true wireless earbuds, AirPods tend to win against competition. This is largely due to proprietary features like “Hey Siri,” Apple’s H1 chip, a Lightning connector, and the ability to charge via a Qi mat, thanks to the AirPods wireless charging case. Hit up our review to learn more.

High-end Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro

B&H currently offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz/16GB/1TB in Space Gray for $2,399. That’s $300 off the going rate, like you’d find direct from Apple, is $150 under our previous mention, and one of the best we’ve seen to date on this configuration. Housed within a redesigned footprint, Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a new Magic keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. This model comes outfitted with 1TB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM, as well as an enhanced AMD Radeon Pro GPU. As accustomed for the Pro line these days, you’ll find four Thunderbolt 3 ports plus the Touch Bar, which has been upgraded this time around to add physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for $380. Usually selling for $480, today’s offer saves you 20%, is $20 under the previous price cut, and a new all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting.

