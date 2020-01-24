App Store outage affecting Fortnite and other major apps with in-app purchases [U: Fixed]

Update: According to Apple, the problem has already been solved. The Apple Support account on Twitter suggests that users who are still experiencing the issue should restart the devices.

Apple’s System Status webpage indicates today that some users may experience problems with the App Store. The company says that App Store users “are experiencing a problem with this service,” and that they are “investigating this issue.” According to developers, it’s not currently possible to successfully get in-app purchases.

Fortnite’s official Twitter profile revealed that the in-game store has been temporarily deactivated to avoid further problems for users. Christian Selig, developer of the Apollo for Reddit app, also reported problems with Apple’s services.

Apple generally uses a yellow blob to indicate “issues” with a service, even when it is a severe one impacting many customers. The page is not always the most reliable source of details when it comes to downtime for Apple’s services, but it does show that Apple is aware of the problems many users are facing this morning.

The App Store issue does not seem to have affected other services like Apple Music and iCloud.

We’ll update this article when the problem has been solved. Did you have any problems with the App Store today? Let us know in the comments below.

We have disabled the Store on iOS devices due to purchases on the App Store not being completed. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 24, 2020

