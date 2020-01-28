Report: Apple to begin online hardware sales in India during Q3 2020

- Jan. 28th 2020 3:21 pm PT

0

Apple is reportedly set to open an online store in India this year. According to a new report from TechCrunch, Apple’s currently goal is to launch online hardware sales sometime during the third quarter of this year.

The Indian government has eased rules that previously required companies to source 30% of production locally. This is what now enables Apple to operate online and brick-and-mortar retail stores in the country. In a statement last August, Apple said that it was “eager to serve” customers in India online and in-store, but that it would “take us some time to get our plans under way.”

Also in August, Bloomberg reported that Apple would begin online sales in India “within months.” That timeline now appears to have shifted, at least according to TechCrunch. Citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, today’s report says that Apple is still “workin on logistics” of its retail plans in India, but that the new timeline suggests online sales could begin as soon as Q3:

Apple’s much-awaited online store in India will be operational starting Q3 this year, a little longer than previously expected, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

The source said the company was still working on the logistics of setting up stores and that the quarter between July and September was the new tentative deadline. Apple CEO Tim Cook would likely plan an India trip for the announcement, the source said.

While it sounds like this timeline could still shift, an official Apple presence in India has been a long time coming. And while we may finally be nearing the launch of online sales in the country, we’re likely further away from physical brick-and-mortar stores.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Flash 150W USB-C Powerbank

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.