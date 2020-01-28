Horween leather AirPods Pro case arrives from Nomad

Nomad has launched its high-quality Rugged Case for AirPods Pro today to offer protection as well as a classy aesthetic, featuring Horween leather in a choice of two colors.

Quite a few options for silicone AirPods Pro cases have landed in the past few months but Nomad’s AirPods Pro Rugged Case offers some unique features that you won’t find elsewhere like Horween leather made in the US and a soft microfiber interior lining.

Rugged Case for AirPods Pro features:

Polycarbonate Shell wrapped with Horween Leather

Two-piece construction

Microfiber liner on the inside of the case

Polycarbonate light pipe to better view the charging indicator light, engineered to make viewing the status light easy from all angles

Lanyard / wrist strap attachment point

Pairing button soft spot

Lightning port easily accessible

As you’d expect, Nomad’s new AirPods Pro case works with wireless charging in addition to wired charging.

The Rugged Case for AirPods Pro also features a space gray accent around the perimeter giving it a modern feel. There is a spot to add a lanyard/wrist strap as well (sold separately).

Rugged Case for AirPods Pro is available now in black and brown priced at $35 and matches Nomad’s Rugged Case for iPhone.

