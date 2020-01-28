Sensor Tower: Nintendo hits $1 billion in player spending on mobile, led by Fire Emblem Heroes

Nintendo continues to see success with its lineup of mobile games on iOS and Android. According to new data from Sensor Tower, Nintendo has now generated more than $1 billion in lifetime revenue from player spending through the App Store and Google Player.

The majority of that $1 billion comes from Fire Emblem Heroes, which remains Nintendo’s most popular mobile game to date. Fire Emblem Heroes accounts for $656 million, or 61%, of Nintendo’s mobile revenue so far. In second place is Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp at $131 million, followed closely by Dragalia Lost at $123 million.

Nintendo’s “Mario” titles round out the charts: Mario Kart Tour at $86 million, Super Mario Run at $76 million, and Dr. Mario World at $5.8 million. Sensor Tower explains that despite it accounting for fewer downloads than the others, Fire Emblem Heroes remains the most successful Nintendo game from a financial perspective.

Despite being lower ranked in terms of downloads share, the financial success of Fire Emblem Heroes—which boasts average revenue-per-download of $41—suggests that Nintendo has hit upon a winning formula with the gacha model.

For comparison’s sake, Super Mario Run is the most downloaded Nintendo game at 244 million, but its revenue-per-download number is far lower.

Super Mario Run holds the crown with 244 million downloads, or 54 percent of the publisher’s 452 million mobile game downloads, while Mario Kart Tour’s 147 million installs represented 32 percent. Fire Emblem Heroes, Nintendo’s highest-grossing title, has only accounted for 4 percent of the total.

You can read Sensor Tower’s full report for more details on the successes and failures of Nintendo’s mobile games. Ultimately, however, the consensus is that the company’s “monetization experiments have paid off,” despite its inability to replicate the success of Fire Emblem Heroes so far.

