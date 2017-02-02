Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes arrives today on iPhone & iPad as expected

Nintendo’s latest mobile game Fire Emblem Heroes has today hit the iOS App Store as expected. As with Super Mario Run, it’s a freemium game, but in theory at least you can unlock all the features for free through game play.

The game requires you to save the Askran Kingdom from takeover by an evil empire.

A world with two kingdoms: the Emblian Empire, which wishes to rule all worlds, and the Askran Kingdom, which stands in its way. You are a summoner with the special ability to call upon legendary Heroes from different Fire Emblem worlds. In order to save the Kingdom of Askr from destruction, join the Order of Heroes and face a never-ending challenge.

Nintendo describes it as a ‘strategy/role-playing game with deep tactical elements.’

To summon Fire Emblem Heroes, you need orbs. These can be earned through game play, but Nintendo is obviously hoping that most will opt for the easier approach of simply buying them through an in-app purchase.

Even if you’re familiar with the console versions, Nintendo says you can expect to see brand new art and new voices. The game is a free download from iTunes.

The next game in line for mobile devices is Animal Crossing, which will be launched sometime from April on. Nintendo says it plans to release 2-3 mobile games a year.