Nintendo says new ‘Fire Emblem Heroes’ game coming to iPhone and iPad ‘soon’

Following the release of Super Mario Run earlier this year, Nintendo today announced its next mobile game for iOS. After previously teasing it, the company today made Fire Emblem Heroes official and revealed the game will come to iPhone and iPad “soon.”

The center point of the game is a completely new and original storyline, which sees two battling kingdoms face off against one another. The role of the user is to call Fire Emblem characters into battle.

Nintendo says the game features “brand new art, hand drawn by a variety of artists,” as well as newly recorded voices. The game has been optimized for smartphones with an 8×6 grid design. Users will be able to drag a character to an enemy unit to attack or use more traditional on-screen controls. The game will also mark the return of the series’ weapon triangle, according to IGN.

Specifics are still somewhat unclear regarding the game, but Nintendo today started a new “choose your legend” event on its website where users can vote for their favorite characters from Fire Emblem versions from years prior. The characters that win this voting will be featured in this year’s game with “special versions.”

Nintendo last year promised to release 5 games on iOS by March of 2017, though it revised that statement down to 4 games. So far, we’ve seen Miitomo, Super Mario Run, and now Fire Emblem Heroes. The fourth title is expected to be Animal Crossing.

Fire Emblem Heroes will be free to play with optional in-app purchases. The game is coming to the Google Play Store on February 2nd, and to iPhone and iPad “soon.”