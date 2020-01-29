Apollo for Reddit adds comment search, GIF sounds, community icons, and much more

Apollo for Reddit is the leading third-party Reddit app for iOS, and it’s getting even better today. The app has been updated to version 1.7, bringing a host of new features and capabilities: comment search, GIF sounds, advanced filters, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Apollo for Reddit is a powerful Reddit client for iOS with a focus on streamlined navigation and a media-first design. Its gesture-based system sets it apart from the official Reddit app for iOS.

With today’s update, Apollo for Reddit has added support for searching in comments. This feature is currently available to Apollo Pro users, but it will be available to all users in March. There’s also now support for searching saved items.

Just like on desktop Reddit you can now search through a comments thread for keywords and jump directly to them, it’s so handy for seeing if something specific was mentioned, or finding a user, or a mirror for a video.

Apollo for Reddit also now supports GIF sounds. GIFs that have audio are becoming increasingly popular, and this update means you can now take part in the fun with Apollo. Here are the details on new filtering:

A few parts to this. The first is now for people who like to filter a lot of things, you can now filter more than 100 subreddits from r/All and r/Popular. Reddit has an account limitation that limits it to 100 (which was why you couldn’t before) but now for Pro users once you hit 100 it’ll store them locally on your phone and handle it from there. The other element is that it’s a lot easier to add filters now, you can filter subreddits directly from the post/subreddit and you can block users directly from their profile, no more needing to manually type it in.

Version 1.7 of Apollo for Reddit includes quite a few other changes as well. There are new photo uploading and saving features, new sorting options for threads, the ability to mute and unmute comment threads, and much more. From a design standpoint, there are also new custom icons available with today’s update.

The full release notes can be viewed in the announcement post on Reddit.

The Apollo for Reddit update is rolling out now on the App Store. The app is a free download with in-app purchases.

