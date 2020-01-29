iPhone 11 Pro meets Tesla Cybertruck with Caviar’s ‘Cyberphone’ for an unlisted price

Apple and Tesla make some of the most sought after products and the luxury device accessory company, Caviar is blending the two with its latest iPhone 11 Pro modification, the Cyberphone. Yep, a mashup of Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck with the latest flagship iPhone.

Caviar is known for making outlandish versions of the latest iPhones, like gold and diamond-adorned models that cost over $100,000.

Now the company has launched its latest iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max modification, called Cyberphone that brings the distinctive angular lines of the Tesla Cybertruck to Apple’s smartphones. It even includes a foldable front cover that resembles the truck bed and works as an iPhone stand in addition to a screen protector.

Here’s how Caviar describes the “Cyberphone:”

The titanium body of the smartphone is protected all round from any outer mechanical impact: the back cover, sides and even the screen are hidden under metal plates. At that, the total protection of the body does not violate, but even enhances the smartphone’s functionality: now, if you wish to use your favorite apps with comfort or have video calls, the folding titanium screen protection is transformed into a comfortable holder. The design of the body is inspired by the geometry of Tesla Cybertruck. At the same time, it is improved aesthetically. Accurate lines are explained not only by the functionality, but also create a visual component nice to look at.

Caviar asks customers to “Contact us for price” and is doing a production run of 99 units. With the absence of more precious materials like gold or diamonds, maybe the Cyberphone will come in under the six-figure mark.

For more on Tesla’s Cybertruck, be sure to check out our sister-site Electrek.

What do you think? Slick or clunky? Share your thoughts in the comments below! Take a closer look at the Cyberphone in the video below:

