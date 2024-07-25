Wild iPhone 17 rumors, iOS 18 beta 4, TV+ budget concerns

Benjamin and Chance talk about the week’s Apple’s news and rumors, including some wild details about the direction of the new ‘Slim’ model coming in the iPhone 17 next year, iOS 18 beta 4, Apple Maps launches on the web, and there’s some new Vision Pro content announcements. Apple TV+ is also in focus as Apple reportedly looks to license more catalog content, while reining in budgets for some of its originals.

And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo reflect on their favorite podcast player apps, in light of the recently overhauled Overcast launch. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.

Sponsored by Shopify : Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour

: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour Sponsored by Oracle: Take a free test drive of OCI at oracle.com/HAPPYHOUR

Sponsored by 1Password: Make sure that your family and their data are safe online. Everyone, from children to grandparents, has a digital identity – along with logins and passwords to who-knows-how-many things. Managing these accounts doesn’t have to feel like a chore. 1Password makes it easy to keep your family’s credentials safe online. Try a Free 14 day trial today.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:

Ad-free versions of every episode

Pre- and post-show content

Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.

Feedback

Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads

Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com