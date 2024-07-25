 Skip to main content

Wild iPhone 17 rumors, iOS 18 beta 4, TV+ budget concerns

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Jul 25 2024 - 12:05 pm PT
0 Comments

Benjamin and Chance talk about the week’s Apple’s news and rumors, including some wild details about the direction of the new ‘Slim’ model coming in the iPhone 17 next year, iOS 18 beta 4, Apple Maps launches on the web, and there’s some new Vision Pro content announcements. Apple TV+ is also in focus as Apple reportedly looks to license more catalog content, while reining in budgets for some of its originals. 

And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo reflect on their favorite podcast player apps, in light of the recently overhauled Overcast launch. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.

  • Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour
  • Sponsored by Oracle: Take a free test drive of OCI at oracle.com/HAPPYHOUR
  • Sponsored by 1Password: Make sure that your family and their data are safe online. Everyone, from children to grandparents, has a digital identity – along with logins and passwords to who-knows-how-many things. Managing these accounts doesn’t have to feel like a chore. 1Password makes it easy to keep your family’s credentials safe online. Try a Free 14 day trial today.

Hosts

Chance Miller

Benjamin Mayo

Subscribe, Rate, and Review

9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus

Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes: 

  • Ad-free versions of every episode 
  • Pre- and post-show content
  • Monthly bonus episodes

Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join

Feedback

  • Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
  • Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple …

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications