Wild iPhone 17 rumors, iOS 18 beta 4, TV+ budget concerns

Benjamin and Chance talk about the week’s Apple’s news and rumors, including some wild details about the direction of the new ‘Slim’ model coming in the iPhone 17 next year, iOS 18 beta 4, Apple Maps launches on the web, and there’s some new Vision Pro content announcements. Apple TV+ is also in focus as Apple reportedly looks to license more catalog content, while reining in budgets for some of its originals.
And in Happy Hour Plus, the duo reflect on their favorite podcast player apps, in light of the recently overhauled Overcast launch. Join at 9to5mac.com/join.
- Sponsored by Shopify: Grow your business no matter what stage you’re in. Sign up for a $1 per month trial at shopify.com/happyhour
- Sponsored by Oracle: Take a free test drive of OCI at oracle.com/HAPPYHOUR
- Sponsored by 1Password: Make sure that your family and their data are safe online. Everyone, from children to grandparents, has a digital identity – along with logins and passwords to who-knows-how-many things. Managing these accounts doesn’t have to feel like a chore. 1Password makes it easy to keep your family’s credentials safe online. Try a Free 14 day trial today.
Hosts
Chance Miller
- @ChanceHMiller on Twitter
- @chancehmiller@mastodon.social
- @ChanceHMiller on Instagram
- @ChanceHMiller on Threads
Benjamin Mayo
Subscribe, Rate, and Review
9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus
Subscribe to 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus! Support Benjamin and Chance directly with Happy Hour Plus! 9to5Mac Happy Hour Plus includes:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Pre- and post-show content
- Monthly bonus episodes
Join for $5 per month or $50 a year at 9to5mac.com/join.
Feedback
- Submit #Ask9to5Mac questions on Twitter, Mastodon, or Threads
- Email us feedback and questions to happyhour@9to5mac.com
Links
- Rivian CEO addresses lack of CarPlay in new interview
- New leak details every iPhone 17 spec and feature
- Rumor: New ultra-thin iPhone 17 will have just one camera
- Apple’s work on next-gen iPhone camera upgrades and more detailed in new report
- Report: Foldable iPhone is coming in 2026 with top-down fold design
- iOS 18 beta 4: Here’s what’s new
- Download new CarPlay wallpapers coming with iOS 18
- Apple reveals new Immersive Video content coming soon to Vision Pro
- New Lake Vrangla Environment rolling out now to Apple Vision Pro users
- Apple Maps launches on the web in new public beta
- Apple TV+ attempts to rein in budgets on new projects, as The Morning Show season four spends $50 million on cast alone
- Report: Apple TV+ to license films from more studios to bolster catalog
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments