[Update: New AirPods Pro options] Native Union debuts collection of silicone and leather AirPods cases

- Jan. 29th 2020 8:17 am PT

Native Union has launched a collection of AirPods cases including an affordable silicone model as well as two leather choices. All of the new AirPods cases work with wireless charging.

Update 1/29: Native Union has launched its Leather Case and Curve Case for AirPods Pro. The Leather Case comes in the same black, tan, navy, and green options as it does for AirPods and is fully wrapped in Italian leather. It’s priced at $50 and is available now.

Native Union’s Curve Case for AirPods Pro has a textured silicone build and comes in black, navy, or rose for $20.

The company announced the new AirPods case collection in a press release.

Lifestyle brand of premium tech accessories NATIVE UNION launches a new category of protection for AirPods. The new collection includes protective cases in genuine leather and textured silicone that provide a seamless fit for AirPods with Charging Case, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and Wireless Charging Case for AirPods. All cases are compatible with wireless chargers and ensure hassle-free access to all ports and controls, adding style and statement to your AirPods while never compromising function.

Native Union AirPods cases

Leather Case for AirPods

The new collection also includes two leather options. Native Union’s Leather Case for AirPods is available exclusively through Apple and comes in black, tan, navy, and green. At the time of writing, black and navy are showing up on Apple’s online store.

With a clean and simple design made from Italian leather that works with wireless charging, this case runs $50.

Marquetry Case for AirPods

For those looking for a more unique design, the Marquetry Case for AirPods brings a geometric leather aesthetic in a black or rose option. It’s available direct from Native Union for $40.

Curve Case for AirPods

Curve Case for AirPods. This option uses a textured silicone design and comes in black, rose, or navy and supports wireless charging.

Curve Case for AirPods is available now direct from Native Union priced at $20.

