Satechi launches USB-C Slim Adapter with Ethernet, 60W charging, and SD slots

Satechi is out today with a new USB-C Adapter aimed and keeping things minimal without giving up I/O like Ethernet and SD card slots. The new USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter is available now and may be most appealing to 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air owners.

Satechi detailed the new USB-C Slim Adapter in a press release today:

The adapter seamlessly combines seven ports into one sleek, compact device, so users can take their workspace on-the-go and never worry about spotty internet connections again.

While many slim adapters leave out ports like Ethernet, HDMI, or SD card slots, Satechi’s USB-C Slim keeps all of them.

A couple of things to keep in mind along with the small footprint, the HDMI 4K output is capped at 30Hz and the USB-C PD output max is 60W, making it the best suited for Apple’s smaller MacBooks.

USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter specs:

Gigabit Ethernet

4K HDMI @ 30Hz

USB-C PD charging @ 60W

2x USB-A 3.0 ports

micro/SD card readers (UHS-I)

Slim Profile

Available in black, silver or space gray

Satechi’s USB-C Slim Multi-Port Adapter is available now priced at $79.99 direct from the company as well its Amazon storefront.

