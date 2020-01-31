Apple TV adds another eleven stunning underwater video screensavers

Earlier this week, Apple released eleven new underwater screensavers for the Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K. If you are using the Aerial screensaver, the Apple TV will automatically download them and appear in the rotation alongside the existing videos.

The new videos were added sometime this week, around Monday or Tuesday. The new screensavers are available in 1080p and 4K variants, which means they will show up on any tvOS-compatible Apple TV.

The new batch includes overhead pans of coral reefs, closeups of underwater species like stingrays and humpback whale and a pod of dolphins. For people who were freaked out by the Palau jellyfish videos, you will be glad to know Apple has added two more of the same vein, this time featuring Alaskan jellies.

The additions bring the total of Apple TV video screensavers to more than 80 scenes. Here’s the list of what’s new in this week’s update:

Alaskan Jellies (2)

Tahiti Waves (2)

California Dolphins

California Kelp Forest

Costa Rica Dolphins

Cownose Rays

Gray Reef Sharks

Humpback Whale

Red Sea Coral

You can find these now in the Aerials screensaver on your Apple TV; tvOS downloads new videos based on your settings. Remember, you can swipe left and right on the Siri Remote to switch between scenes. You can also watch all the Apple TV screensavers on this page on my personal blog.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: