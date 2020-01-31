Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break includes up to $500 off the latest MacBooks, plus up to $300 off Apple Watch Series 4, and a HomeKit accessory sale at Amazon. Head below for all that and more.

B&H MacBook sale takes up to $500 off

B&H has launched a new MacBook Air and Pro sale featuring some of the best prices we’ve seen so far in 2020. You’ll find both current and previous-generation MacBook models on sale, including Pro and Air variations up to $500 off. One standout is Apple’s mid-2019 13-inch MacBook Pro at $1,549, which is a $250 savings.

Notable specs here include a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 and 256GB worth of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Up to 10-hours of battery life and four Thunderbolt 3 ports round out the list of top features. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple Watch Series 4 discounted by up to $300

B&H is now taking up to $300 off various Apple Watch Series 4 models. This includes deals on Nike+, high-end configurations, and more. Be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Series 4 Apple Watch bands for various styles from $5. This is a great way to skip the pricier first-party options from Apple and leverage your savings from today even further.

Amazon takes up to 40% off HomeKit lighting

Amazon is offering up to 40% off various smart home accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or with orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2nd generation Wemo Smart Light Switch for $31. As a comparison, it typically sells for $40 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low.

The latest HomeKit-enabled light switch from Wemo delivers a sleek design with the ability to enjoy automatic scheduling and more. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant ecosystems. More deals can be found here.

