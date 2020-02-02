Apple Arcade scores an Apple․com takeover with this must-see, whimsical promotion

Notice anything out of the ordinary on Apple.com today? Don’t worry, you’re not hallucinating. Sonic, Frogger, and other Apple Arcade characters have taken over Apple’s homepage. Sure, it may just be an ad for Apple’s $5/month subscription game service, but it has character.

Apple’s ad-free game service debuted in September, creating a new subscription business for Apple with games developed without ads or in-app purchases. The $4.99/month service recently added a new $49.99/year subscription option, effectively adding two months free for annual subscribers.

Apple Arcade marketing has also ramped up in Apple Stores, winning space previously dedicated to iOS-connected toys and games. Arcade has over 100 games on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac, and new titles and expansion packs are regularly added.

Even if you’re not a gamer, that homepage is just fun to experience once or twice. Learn more about Apple Arcade here.

Thanks Ben!

