Apple Store displays redesigned with greater Apple Arcade focus

Apple Arcade is leveling up in Apple Stores across the world with eye-catching new displays and a sharper focus on accessories to enhance the gaming experience. The new merchandising designs began appearing today at Apple’s latest stores in countries where Apple Arcade is available.

Apple Stores have featured a kids and gaming Avenue for several years, long before Apple Arcade was announced. The display began as a place to highlight gaming accessories for iPad and Apple TV and evolved into a hub for learning and coding accessories and iOS-connected toys. Now, Apple Arcade has earned a proper home among Apple’s interactive displays.

Pictured at Apple Fifth Avenue in New York City, a vibrant Apple Arcade logo built out of artwork from popular games on the service spans a black backdrop. iPad Pro demo devices together spotlight looping game trailers. The previous Avenue design used a textured white panel resembling a Sphero Robot maze. In September, the displays were retrofit with small Apple Arcade decals.

Below, Apple has reshuffled its offering of third-party accessories. The majority of toys and kits on display have been eschewed in favor of larger quantities of gaming controllers and Beats Solo Pro headphones. Apple began selling Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controller last October and added Sony’s DualShock 4 slightly later. At Apple Fifth Avenue, which offers more shelving than standard Apple Stores, a small selection of Apple TV accessories is also present.

Apple Arcade visibility in retail has grown on Macs as well. In December, Apple added a custom folder to the docks of its display Macs with an Apple Arcade icon and a grouping of recommended titles.

Third-party accessory selection and featured game titles rotate quite frequently, so expect to see the Apple Arcade Avenue continue to evolve. Today’s store updates also included new graphic panels featuring macro photography of hero products, and new Pacific blue shirts for all retail employees.

Photos courtesy of Shloime.

