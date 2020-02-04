Today’s best deals include a new Anker iPhone accessory sale from $8, plus $199 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, and rare discounts on Apple TV. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker discounts projectors, iPhone accessories, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Projector in Black for $250. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $300 for this projector and today’s deal is $16 less than our previous mention. This is the best price we’ve tracked in months. Built-in streaming services deliver Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input.

I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities. Check out the rest of today’s sale for more deals on iPhone accessories.

Take $199 off MacBook Air

Amazon is currently taking $199 off select models of Apple’s latest MacBook Air. Deals start at $950. That’s a match of our previous mention and the best we’ve seen so far in 2020. The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Rare Apple TV discounts

Best Buy offers Apple TV 4K 32GB for $170. Upgrade to the 64GB model for $190. You’ll receive 4-months of Apple Music for FREE with purchase, equating to $50 worth of savings on today’s bundle, along with a year of Apple TV+ service. The typical Apple Music trial for new users is typically 3-months (regularly $10 per), with another $10 coming off the Apple TV.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for an extra $15 on all trades.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Sony SRS WS-1 Wearable Speaker Review: Feel the music with wireless immersion [Video]

Wacaco Pipamoka Review: Making a cup of vacuum-brewed coffee on-the-go [Video]

Vankyo GO300 Review: Best budget portable smart Wi-Fi projector? [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: