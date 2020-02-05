Diagrams is a new Mac app that lets you easily create structured flowcharts

A flowchart is commonly used to demonstrate the stages of a process, decisions to be made in a project, or to get your workflow organized. Although it’s possible to create diagrams in vector software, they are not exactly appropriate for this purpose.

With that in mind, developer Lukas Kubanek and his team developed Diagrams, a simple but powerful Mac app that makes it easy to create flowcharts.

The Diagrams app is extremely straightforward in what it aims to do, so you don’t have to spend time trying to understand how the app works. Once you open it, you just have to choose which elements you want to add on the canvas.

The app offers some predefined shapes to make everything simpler, such as rectangles (with and without rounded corners), ovals, and diamonds, and they are available in four colors: blue, green, yellow, and red. You can double-click to write on shapes and also define different types of arrows to complete the flowchart.

No matter whether you’re a software developer modeling architecture, a business consultant outlining business processes, or a project manager describing a customer journey, you’ll benefit from having the right tool at hand in your desktop environment.

Users can easily navigate through the app interface using gestures on the trackpad as well as Touch Bar shortcuts. When you’re done, the diagram can be exported in high resolution to a PDF document or PNG image.

Diagrams app is available on the Mac App Store for $19.99 as a special launch price for a limited time. After that, the app will cost $29.99, but it’s a one-time purchase without any subscriptions. It requires a Mac running macOS Mojave 10.14.6 or later.

