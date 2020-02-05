Ecobee makes sharing smart thermostat control easy with Family Accounts

Ecobee makes some of the most popular HomeKit thermostats on the market and the company has launched a new software update bringing an even better experience to customers. Family Accounts makes it a breeze to share Ecobee access and control with others without having to mess with sharing login credentials.

Ecobee announced the new feature in a press release today that works with up to 15 people:

Today, ecobee introduced Family Accounts, an easy way for families to stay connected. Family Accounts lets up to 15 family members to join and control a Home without sharing credentials. ecobee Home Owners can choose to invite Family Members to share access to their Home’s ecobee devices.

Family Accounts arrives with the iOS Ecobee app version 7.26.1 (7.26 for Android) and is available now.

When you’re on the latest app release, here’s how to share your Ecobee with others: Open the ecobee app and select “Account” Select “Manage Homes” Select the Home you want to invite someone to Select “Home Members” Select “Invite New Member”

