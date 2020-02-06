Thursday deals: Up to $250 off Apple Watch Series 4/5, Mac mini from $729, more

Thursday’s best deals include up to $250 off Apple Watch Series 4/5, plus deals on Mac mini and 2018 MacBook Pros. Head below for all the best deals and more from today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $250 off Apple Watch Series 4/5

Amazon is offering various Apple Watch Series 4/5 GPS models from $355, delivering a $44 discount and marking new all-time Amazon lows. Those interested in higher-end configurations can save big with Amazon taking up to $250 off stainless steel, Milanese Loop, and other Cellular listings. Check out the entire sale here.

Take up to $200 off various Mac mini models

B&H is back to take up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked as well as our previous mention. Many listings are discounted by around $100, exceeding Amazon’s current sales that top out with around $70 off the entry-level model. You’ll find a number of high-end and built-to-order models on sale too, with today’s deals besting our previous mentions by $50 in most instances. Deals at B&H start from $729.

Save big on MacBook Pro

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Pro in certified refurbished condition from $1,130. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $1,799 in new condition and $1,489 as a refurb direct from Apple. Upgrade to the 15-inch model starting at $1,680, which is as much as $670 off the regular going rate.

Apple’s 2018 MacBook Pro sports a Retina display, Touch ID, four Thunderbolt 3 ports and a Force Touch Trackpad. Perfect for consuming or creating content on-the-go. Includes a one-year warranty.

