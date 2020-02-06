Invites open for new email product from makers of Basecamp aimed at making you love email again

Ahead of the next software release of the popular project management software Basecamp, the company’s founder and CEO has announced that it will release a brand new product to tackle email this spring. “Hey” is designed to make email a “delight” rather than something to “deal with.” And registration for early invites is open now.

Basecamp founder and CEO, Jason Fried shared the vision for what they are calling a much-improved approach to email in an open letter today on the Hey website.

He started by noting the current issues with the major email services.

You started getting stuff you didn’t want from people you didn’t know. You lost control over who could reach you. You were forced to inherit other people’s bad communication habits. Then an avalanche of automated emails amplified the clutter. And Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, Apple, and all the others just let it happen. Now email feels like a chore, rather than a joy. Something you fall behind on. Something you clear out, not cherish. Rather than delight in it, you deal with it. Your relationship with email changed, and you didn’t have a say.

But he notes that hope isn’t lost, it’s just buried…

So good news, the magic’s still there. It’s just obscured — buried under a mess of modern day bad habits and neglect. Some from people, some from machines, a lot from email systems. It deserves a dust off. A renovation. Modernized for the way we email today. With HEY, we’ve done just that. It’s a redo, a rethink, a simplified, potent reintroduction of email. A fresh start, the way it should be. For web, iOS, and Android. HEY is our love letter to email, and we’re sending it to you.

Hey is rolling out invites soon and you can get on the list by heading to the bottom of the announcement post here.

6 years ago we went all-in on Basecamp. One company, entirely focused on one product. Today we’re announcing we’ve changed our mind. The best Basecamp ever – Basecamp 4 – is coming in 2021, but first we’ll be releasing something brand new this April: https://t.co/0HA74LY0rR — Jason Fried (@jasonfried) February 6, 2020

